Global Blood Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,627 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical volume of 1,061 call options.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,489. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,047. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,000.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

