GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 5,205 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.42. 1,826,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.