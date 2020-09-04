GM Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. 47,212,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,062,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

