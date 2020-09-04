GM Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,015 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,229,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,605,602. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.