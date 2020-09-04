GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 183.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 16,148,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,087,086. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $155.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

