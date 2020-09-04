GM Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $39,760,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO traded down $15.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,995. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $9,421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $85,424,878. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

