Gold Fields Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,286 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,498% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. 572,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,153. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

