Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 39,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,569. Gold Reserve has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gold Reserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.