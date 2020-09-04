GoldBlocks 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $24,745.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00692090 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00029579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00990296 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000947 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

