Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Reduced by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,619. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.23. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

