Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 12,372,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104,792. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

