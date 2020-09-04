Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 15,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $614,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,509.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,478. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.