Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GCHEF remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. engages in the operation of self-service stores primarily in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. The company also sells electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise.

