Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,718,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 30th total of 3,138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.0 days.

Shares of GMBXF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. 42,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. Grupo Mexico has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GMBXF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Mexico in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

