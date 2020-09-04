GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) were up 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 350,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 487,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,810,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 536,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GTT Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

