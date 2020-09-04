Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,397 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,190% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $41,618.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,149 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,286,000 after buying an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $29,567,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,379,000 after buying an additional 127,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,125.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.62. 33,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.90, a P/E/G ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

