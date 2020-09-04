H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 30th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

H.I.S. stock remained flat at $$16.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

