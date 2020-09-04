Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition by 150,000.0% in the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NASDAQ HYACU traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.21. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,226. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

