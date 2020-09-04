HEICO Corporation (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

HEICO Corporation (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 30th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get HEICO alerts:

HWDJF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916. HEICO has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.