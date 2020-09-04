Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Helix Biopharma Corp. (TSE:HBP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 25810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08.

About Helix Biopharma (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

