Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $22.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.0% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 1,538,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.