High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

