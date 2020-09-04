High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLNFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

