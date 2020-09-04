HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLTRF remained flat at $$12.99 during trading on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.