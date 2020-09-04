Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 5.4%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.94. 831,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 259,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $599.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 495,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.