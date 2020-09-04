Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Down 5.4%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.94. 831,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 259,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 495,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

