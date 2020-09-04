Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded down $12.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.63. 5,345,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,120. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $307.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.