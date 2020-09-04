Imcd N.V. (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Imcd N.V. (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 656.0 days.

IMDZF remained flat at $$95.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23. Imcd has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $95.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imcd in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

IMCD N.V. sells, markets, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers detergent surfactants, builders, rheology modifiers, solubilizers, and functional additives; excipients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty solvents, process chemicals, and intermediates for formulation and chemical synthesis; and personal care products, such as color cosmetics, dental products, deodorants, fragrances, hair and skin care chemicals, and toiletries.

