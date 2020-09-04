Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,479,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 30th total of 1,227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

