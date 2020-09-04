Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.87

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 16993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 347.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 26.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 393,013 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
See Also: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.