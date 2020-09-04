Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.87

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 16993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 347.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 26.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 393,013 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

