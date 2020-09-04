InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 30th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.7 days.
InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
