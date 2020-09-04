InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 30th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.7 days.

InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.