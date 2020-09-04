Insider Buying: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Major Shareholder Buys 380,000 Shares of Stock

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $36.00. 811,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $41,155,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,785,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,219,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

