Insider Selling: Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.08. 177,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.26. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $183.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,530,000 after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $28,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 190,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 315,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 149,826 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

