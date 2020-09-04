Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXPI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.60 and a beta of 3.53. eXp World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in eXp World by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

