Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Sells 55,497 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $2,957,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $3,325,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40.

On Monday, August 24th, Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 463,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,152. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 186,764 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

