Insider Selling: Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $493,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael F. Demane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael F. Demane sold 18,900 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,665,089.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20.

NVRO traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 252,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,666. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $148.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 52.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 76.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 100.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,766 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

