Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Sells $2,436,430.14 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $2,436,430.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 334,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after buying an additional 161,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.