Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Sells $2,436,430.14 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 26,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $2,436,430.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,424.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 334,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $95.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after buying an additional 161,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

