Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 616 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,942,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

