Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,705 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Netflix by 154.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,511 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $291,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 153.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $1,588,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $28.84 on Thursday, reaching $524.00. The company had a trading volume of 422,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.27 and its 200 day moving average is $431.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

