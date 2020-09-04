Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,068,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 30th total of 32,584,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,684.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,290. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.
