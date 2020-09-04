Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,068,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 30th total of 32,584,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,684.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,290. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

