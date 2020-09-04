Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.11. 1,199,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.80 and its 200-day moving average is $282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

