Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Equitable Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $119,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $15.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.41. 108,801,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,257,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

