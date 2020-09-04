Investors Buy Large Volume of Empire State Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,614% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.67. 130,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,685. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 878,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 225,343 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 317,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

