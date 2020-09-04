Investors Purchase High Volume of Lear Put Options (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 908 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 109.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $55,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

