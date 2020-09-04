Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,888 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,282% compared to the typical volume of 209 put options.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,834,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after buying an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 154,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,761. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

