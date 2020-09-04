IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOCJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IOCHPE MAXION S/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $496.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

