IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.25 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coineal, Gate.io and Binance. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042619 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.53 or 0.05562011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003452 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

