iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 30th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,483,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,698 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,984 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,007,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 290,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,251,000.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

