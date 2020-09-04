iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.56

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 447376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,913.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.