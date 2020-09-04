iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $67,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.56. The stock had a trading volume of 383,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,902. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average of $195.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.