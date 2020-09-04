iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,714. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

