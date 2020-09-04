iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lessened by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $167,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 870.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.67. 1,117,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $250.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

